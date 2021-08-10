Man’s body discovered in Co Fermanagh

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Dominic McGrath, PA

A man’s body has been discovered in Co Fermanagh, following a crash in Maguiresbridge.

Police are investigating after the man’s body was discovered at around 1.40pm on Monday.

The crash took place on Main Street in Maguiresbridge at 1.15pm. After that incident, the male driver of one of the cars left the scene of the crash.

A man’s body was discovered a short distance away on Belfast Road just over half an hour later.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death and police are still carrying out inquiries into the circumstances of the man’s death.

After initially being closed, Belfast Road reopened on Monday evening.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Rent prices jump by 5.6% in Ireland in last year, new report finds

Tuesday, 10/08/21 - 7:50am

Pair charged over death of girl (2) in Co Tyrone

Tuesday, 10/08/21 - 6:58am

Dublin’s north inner city prepares for return of Kellie Harrington

Tuesday, 10/08/21 - 6:23am