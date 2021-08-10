Olympic medallists Harrington and Walsh land in Dublin Airport

Sarah Slater

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington has said “it is so nice to finally be home” and is “delighted to be bringing the gold back to the north inner city!”

The Dubliner arrived home with fellow boxing medallist, Aidan Walsh, who claimed bronze in Tokyo, and the remaining Team Ireland members following the close of the 2020 Games.

Our @DublinAirport Fire Service are delighted to provide a special escort today for our returning #Olympic2020 #TeamIreland returning athletes & medal winners 🇮🇪 #WelcomeHome #Congratulations pic.twitter.com/caoNjqg4Jp — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) August 10, 2021

Ahead of a planned open-top bus tour around her local area in Dublin, Harrington appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing rules. A civic reception will not be held due to the pandemic.

In a message delivered through Dublin City Council, the 31-year-old, who arrived into Dublin Airport shortly before 1pm, added: “Winning the gold is a huge honour and I’m so grateful for all the support from my family, my local community and my country.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all again to thank you for the immense support and many kind wishes you’ve sent my way throughout my Olympic journey – I couldn’t have done it without you,” she said.

The boxer added: “If you’re out celebrating, just remember to stay safe and keep your social distance; we aren’t out of the woods with Covid-19 yet and we need to stick together as a community and look out for each other.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all again safely in the coming weeks and months, take care of yourselves and each other.”

The council confirmed the open-top bus will start from Ballybough at approximately 5pm and proceed via Gardiner Street, Killarney Street, Portland Row, Sean MacDermott Street, and Summerhill, ending in North Strand, with local residents having the opportunity to see Kellie from the footpaths along the route.

In a statement the council said: “We are urging everybody to adhere to public health guidelines, as requested by Kellie in her message to her local community.”

Karl Mitchell, the council’s director of services added: “As this is not a formal civic event, and we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are precluded from organising anything structured for public representatives on the day. This event may follow in terms of a Civic reception post the pandemic.

“We do however want to record the council’s appreciation of what Kellie has achieved and to get a record of proceedings for our organisation’s City Archive.”

The council has engaged a videographer for councillors who wish to give a piece to camera. When the video is complete and edited, the council said ti will be presented to Kellie and her family.