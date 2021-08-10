Over 14,000 queue as Dublin-Mayo double-header tickets go on sale

  • Home >
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The remaining tickets for Saturday’s Football double-header between Dublin and Mayo went on general sale at 3pm on Tuesday.

In the first game of the day in Croke Park, Dublin take on Mayo in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final at 3.45pm, before the two counties’ men’s teams meet in their semi-final decider at 6pm.

Tickets had earlier been released to clubs in the participating counties, however, a small portion were then made available online through Ticketmaster.

Mayo GAA tweeted on Tuesday afternoon to confirm the general sale of the remaining tickets after large volumes of people logged onto the ticket platform on Monday anticipating their release.

Shortly after 3pm on Tuesday over 10,000 people were in the online queue, rising to over 14,000 by 3.20pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the number of people permitted to attend the double-header will be limited to 24,000.

It is not yet clear how many tickets were made available for general sale.

