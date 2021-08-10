Rural Carlow towns to benefit to tune of €220,000

CARLOW’S rural towns and villages are to benefit from over €200,000 to enhance streetscapes and shopfronts.

Welcoming the allocation of €220,000, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor explained that projects will include upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies.

She said: “The new initiative is a key part of Our Rural Future and will make our rural towns and villages more vibrant and attractive places to live, work and visit.

“The local authority will collaborate with businesses and property owners to think strategically to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages.”

The streetscape enhancement measure will be administered by local authorities, who will be requested to nominate at least two towns per county. Participating towns and villages will be confirmed in the coming weeks.