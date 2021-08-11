Bishop calls for Carlow parishes to hold the line

A CALL has been made for parishes in Carlow to hold the line on first communions and confirmations for August, as some celebrations of the sacrament take place locally.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty said his preference is that the sacraments not be celebrated for another few weeks until guidelines allowed. However, he accepted that some celebrations in small groups were taking place in the diocese, including in Co Carlow.

‘‘I have heard of a couple of those. In the diocese, there are 98 parishes. There is no way to micromanage what happens everywhere,” he said.

‘My preference from the word go is for people to wait for another couple of weeks. I am very clear on that, have written to all the priests on that. We are very much nearly there, within touching distance. We have done very, very well to get to this point.’’

It is hoped that communions and confirmations will be allowed to take place from September following an announcement by the government last week. Current restrictions are borne from fears of large gatherings after church ceremonies.

Bishop Nulty said that he would lead as best he could, but said he was not the type of bishop to use a ‘sledgehammer’ in parishes and cautioned against people becoming ‘pandemic police.’

‘‘We have come together for so long trying to beat this virus. Let’s not start dividing communities.’’

He said he trusted parishes, priests and parents not to do anything that would undo the progress to date.

He added that smaller church celebrations were ‘getting back to the core of what the sacrament is all about’ and could be a trend that is repeated in future.

One parish that has been holding smaller celebrations of first communion at the weekly Sunday Mass is Askea and Bennekerry.

PP Fr Tom Little said: ‘‘There is a deep desire for people to receive holy communion. Every effort is made to minimise risk, but there is risk in everything. There is a risk in going to the shops, crossing the road.’’

Fr Little said he was not responsible for policing any events after the sacrament, but trusted the parents involved.

Carlow priest Fr Paddy Byrne was also planning on commencing first communions from the middle of this month in the parish of Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

“While it may be difficult for some people to get their heads around it, we have to learn to trust parents that they will do the right thing at social gatherings after they have left the church on the day,” said Fr Paddy.

Bishop Nulty believes some parishes may be coming under pressure from families to hold ceremonies that had been repeatedly rescheduled.

Some students were heading into second-year of secondary level, having still not received their confirmation. Bishop Nulty said on Friday when he spoke to the Nationalist that he had received numerous emails.

‘‘That’s at a diocesan level, at a parish level the pressure would even be stronger because the priest will know the school and children. This not a blame game, though.’’

Fr Little said he did feel an obligation to do the sacraments, but it was not due to any person.

“I feel a deep pressure to ensure the sacraments are celebrated. They are a sign of God’s love. I accept in some parishes it may not be possible for them to do so in a safe manner and that people do not feel comfortable.’’

He added: “Every effort is being made to the make the church safe to receive the sacraments in a safe and reverent way. It’s not a political football.’’

Fr Little made a wider point that the importance of people’s relationship with their Christian faith had to be appreciated.

“If you have a relationship with your family. Would you just go see them at Christmas and Easter? It’s a relationship that people have to learn to respect and value.’’