Carlow engineer claims incredible hat-trick of Guinness World Records

A CARLOW engineer claimed an incredible hat-trick of Guinness World Records when he piloted an electric vehicle over 800 miles on one charge.

Killerig’s Fergal McGrath was part of a team that well and truly banished range anxiety when they claimed the lowest energy consumption for an electric vehicle, fewest stops from John O’Groats to Land’s End in the UK and the shortest charge time.

Fergal and his two codrivers drove a Ford Mustang Mach E and claimed the records the weekend before last in dramatic fashion over a day’s driving.

‘‘The weather was horrendous and the last ten miles, the car read zero. We didn’t know what it would do, how many miles it would go. It was basically flashing lights at us saying the battery was deplete and we should pull over … we thought the game was up, but we got into Land’s End in that condition.”

The Ford Mustang had taken just one 44-minute charge during the epic trip.

Making it all the more incredible was that this was the second effort at the record in a month.

The original run, which had far greater supports, fanfare and even included BBC correspondent Paul Clifton as a driver, had aimed for the shortest charge time and lowest energy consumption.

However, heartbreak was to come as the connection and charge was not adequately documented.

Guinness were willing to offer them another record, the fewest stops, but the team wanted that shortest charge record and pushed for a second bite, which Guinness and Ford were willing to allow.

Fergal was over the moon with the result.

‘‘I love the challenge and setting something difficult,” said Fergal. “There was on opportunity to do a double record, which is very rare, but then because it did not happen on the first attempt there was an opportunity for a triple. That’s unheard of. All have significant meaning.’’

Fergal also loved the teamwork involved in the challenge.

He added: ‘‘The teamwork is second to none. The feeling of the achievement and that’s what drove me back to do it again.’’

Fergal is now eyeing the feasibility of doing a similar record across the US.

A past pupil of Grange NS and Tullow Community School, Fergal studied at RTC Carlow before attending Queen’s University in Belfast and then Cranfield University in England for a masters.

He had worked at Honda in Swindon for over 20 years, where he also earned two world records for lowest fuel consumption for petrol and diesel. He now works with automotive certification company UTAC in Swindon.

Due to covid-19, Fergal has not been able to get back to Carlow for over 20 months, but hopes to return in September to visit his siblings Fiona and James, who still live in the Carlow area.