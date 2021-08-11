Covid: 1,819 additional cases, 206 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,819 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State.

There are 206 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 36 in intensive care units.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Vaccination, combined with basic public health measures, is the most effective way to protect the community against Covid-19. From tomorrow, registration for the Covid-19 vaccine programme opens for young people aged between 12 and 15 years of age. With over six million vaccine doses administered to date, each week we reach another important milestone in our journey out of this pandemic.

Pregnancy

“If you are pregnant, and you have concerns about taking the vaccine, speak to your GP, obstetrician or midwife for guidance and for bespoke health advice for your pregnancy. Use trusted sources of information such as the HSE or Department of Health for the latest vaccine information.”

Two-thirds of the Republic’s total population are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

With 6.2 million doses of the Covid vaccine administered up to August 10th, just under 90 per cent of adults and 88 per cent of people aged over 16 have received at least one dose.

Chair of the vaccine taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, shared the latest available data which shows that 78 per cent of adults and 76 per cent of people over 16 are now fully vaccinated.

‘Amazing response’

Prof MacCraith hailed the “amazing response” of Irish people while sharing statistics from Our World in Data which shows the State’s vaccination rollout ahead of countries such as France, Italy, Germany and the US.

Meanwhile, staff at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) are treating the highest number of Covid-19 patients (16) and patients with suspected cases (13) in the State today, while caring for the most number of patients on trolleys in any hospital.

UHL recently introduced visiting restrictions in an effort to manage an outbreak of the disease on a number of wards.