Death notices and funeral announcements

Ger Murnane

Portlaoise Road and formerly of 80 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 9th, 2021, at St James Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father of Danny, Michelle, Gerard and Alan, adored grandfather of Ellie B, Tadhg, Mikey, Adam, Podge, Katie-May and Joey, dearly loved son of Mary and the late Jimmy and cherished brother of Ken, Catherine, Jennifer and James.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, mother, son-in-law Roly, daughter-in-law Rachel, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May Ger Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Ger’s Funeral Mass (50 ppl) will take place on Thursday at 12 Noon in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Funeral afterwards (via Maher Road) to Sleaty New Cemetery.

Ger’s Funeral cortége will leave his home, at 11.30am on Thursday en route to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

His many friends, colleagues and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Ger’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following

link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Poor Clare Sisters

Henry Pressman

St Mullins, Carlow / New Ross, Wexford

Sadly missed by his loving parents and family. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Thursday 12 August in St. Brigid’s Church, Terrerath, which can be viewed at 11am on https://www.facebook.com/cushinstownparishnews followed by burial afterwards in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, New Ross, arriving at 12.15pm. approx