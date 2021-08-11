Hundreds of fish killed by deadly unidentified toxin

By Elizabeth Lee

HUNDREDS of fish were killed when a stream that flows through Palatine village was polluted with an unidentified toxin.

The fish that perished included trout, lamprey and sticklebacks, when the water in Palatine stream turned so brown and dark that it became opaque.

Local residents Aonghus Buckley and his neighbour Una Hade became alarmed over the August bank holiday weekend when they saw the water change colour.

“The water changed over the weekend and on Monday we noticed there were dead fish at the bottom of the stream,” Aonghus explained. “We believe that something was being dumped into the river over the two-day period.

He believes that hundreds of fish must have been killed in the stretch of water that runs from Russellstown to Palatine village. He’s also very concerned about the effect that the pollution could have on wildlife, especially the cranes that fed off the dead fish.

A similar type of incident whereby the water turned black and fish were killed occurred in the same stream almost exactly two years ago on 19 July 2019, Aonghus believes.

Last week, people from Carlow Co Council’s environmental department and Inland Fisheries Ireland inspected the stream. The council confirmed to **The Nationalist** yesterday (Monday) that a fish kill had taken place, but were unable to find the source of the pollution.

Now Aonghus, who keeps a close eye on the stream, is keen to highlight the pollution in a bid to prevent it from happening again.

“This is the second time in two years that it’s happened. We want to highlight this because we’re hoping that if the people involved know that we’re keeping an eye on this, they might stop. We don’t want this sort of thing happening here,” Aonghus said.