Jysk is set to open in Carlow next month

The Danish homeware retailer Jysk said it plans to open six new stores including in the Barrow Valley Retail Park in Carlow Ireland before the end of the year.

The new JYSK stores will open in Ashbourne in August, Carlow in September, Tralee and Eastgate in Cork in October, and in Limerick and Dundalk in November. JYSK first launched in Ireland in April 2019 and currently employs 150 people across its nine stores.

“When we launched JYSK in Ireland, we announced that we would open 15 new stores in the first two years. The pandemic hampered our plans a little, but we are back on track and look forward to opening six stores by the end of 2021 to bring our total in Ireland to 15. We have ambitious plans for JYSK in Ireland in the coming years.” said Roni Tuominen, country manager for JYSK UK and Ireland.