Staff in Ireland unlikely to be paid differently for remote work

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

James Cox

Unions say companies are unlikely to pay staff differently if they are working from home.

Google is trialling a system in the US where staff working remotely in low-cost areas get paid less than those going into offices in more expensive cities.

Laura Bambrick from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions says a similar system is unlikely in Ireland due its relatively small size.

Ms Bambrick told Newstalk: “This is a pilot, and it’s happening in the US, where it is more common to have geographical location differences in pay because the country is so big.”

She added: “Dublin to Mayo would probably be considered quite local by US standards, so we have to remember our own size [Ireland] in this.”

Base salary

Employment solicitor Richard Grogan says in Ireland, workers would likely instead get the same base salary, and some would get an extra allowance.

Mr Grogan said: “Provided it is the agreement and documentation is put in place in a fair and transparent way, it’s going to be very difficult for somebody to win an equal pay claim. If they do, the effect of it will be that organisations like Google or any of the big multinationals will turn around and say ‘right, that’s the end of remote working, you’re all back to the main office’.”

