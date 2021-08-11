Visual to host live gigs next month

Singer Jack L is amongst the many stars that will grace the Visual stage next month

By Elizabeth Lee

JACK L, Jerry Fish, Beef Supreme and guitar genius Shane Hennessy will all feature in a series of gigs in the Visual arts centre in September.

Live music fans will be delighted with the news that Carlow Co Council has just announced a live music festival, which will support and engage the services of local professional artists, musicians, crew, promoters, cultural workers and venues across Co Carlow. The festival will take place throughout the month of September and will showcase the best of musical talent from across the entire county.

Highlights of the Live and local festival will include critically acclaimed musicians such as Jack L, Jerry Fish, Shane Hennessy and star of the global musical sensation Celtic Woman, Orla Fallon. Other headline acts include alternative roots rock band Beef Supreme, Afro fusion band Manden Express, the Carole Nelson Jazz Trio and folk musician Eric de Buitléir. The festival will also see a variety of emerging musical talents support these headline acts, including local musician-producer duo Jack O’Flaherty and Darragh O’Connor, known collectively as Exiles, Queer musical sensation Tadhg and instrumentalist Ailbhe Kehoe.

Carlow Live & Local is working in association with local promoters Walter Hennessy Promotions, SNKY Sessions and the Backline to present a series of live concerts and online events.

They have also partnered with the mobile music machine ‘Care home concert’ series, who will bring live music concerts to care homes across the county throughout September.

The concerts are supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Carlow Live & Local.

Carlow Co Council would like to extend its thanks to the team leading the project through the arts office of Carlow Co Council under arts officer Sinead Dowling, working closely with the festival production team of David Frances Moore (co-artistic director and producer), Fiach Moriarty (co-artistic director), Janice de Bróithe (assistant producer), Sinead Cormack (production manager), Marc Aubele (sound engineer), graphic and web designers Paul Byrne of Good Idea and venue partners Visual, without all of whom this programme would not be possible.

The festival will kick off on Friday 3 September and events will run each weekend until Sunday 26 September.

Tickets are limited to 50 per event, are free to book and limited to two tickets per booking.

For more information, log on to www.carlowliveandlocal.ie or call Visual on 059 9172400.