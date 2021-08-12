Average rent in county now €1,079

By Suzanne Pender

RENTS in Carlow have risen by over 9% in the past year, with the average rent in the county now €1,079, up 82% from its lowest point.

The figures were revealed this week in the latest Daft.ie rental report. The report indicated that rents right across south-eastern counties have risen by 11% year-on-year, reflecting a sharp fall in availability.

In fact, just 52 homes were available to rent in the region on 1 August, down almost 60% compared to a year ago.

In Carlow, rents were on average 9.3% higher in the second quarter of 2021 than a year previously. The average listed rent in the county is now €1,079, up 82% from its lowest point. National rents have increased by 5.6% – the strongest year-on-year increase since mid-2019.

The sharp increases in rents reflect an unprecedented scarcity of rental homes. Nationwide, there were just 2,455 homes available to rent on 1 August, an all-time low in a series that extends back to January 2006.

Cities outside Dublin have seen significant price spikes. In Cork, Galway and Limerick cities, rents are between 9% and 10% higher than a year ago, while in Waterford they are nearly 12% higher.

Outside the cities, rents rose by 8.6% in Leinster, by 13.7% in Munster and by 14.7% in Connacht-Ulster

Nationally, average monthly rent stood at €1,477 in the second quarter of 2021, up 2.4% on the first quarter and almost 99% from a low of €742 per month seen in late 2011.