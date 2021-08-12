Covid vaccine registration opens for children aged 12-15

Dominic McGrath, PA

Parents and guardians can now register their children aged 12-15 for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination registration opened on Thursday, with parents able to register their children for a Pfizer or a Moderna vaccine.

It is expected vaccination centres will open to children in this cohort this weekend.

Consent is required in advance, or on the day of vaccination for a child to receive the vaccine.

In recent days, parents of children who are living in households with anyone who is vulnerable have in particular been encouraged to register their child for a vaccine.

Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of public health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, said: “Vaccines will be offered to all children aged 12-15, and they are particularly recommended for children who have a health condition that puts them at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is at higher risk of Covid-19.

“Parents of healthier children can read all about the benefits and risks of the vaccine on HSE.ie, and make an informed choice about vaccinating their child against Covid-19.”

To register for the vaccine, parents will need the child’s PPS number, as well as an Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Children without a PPS number can be registered over the phone.

More than 77 per cent of adults in the Republic are now fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

On Wednesday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Vaccines work.

“They are about 80 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95 per cent protection against hospitalisation – and this protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant.

“Of course, no vaccine is 100 per cent protective and some people who have been fully vaccinated will still get infected with, and get sick from, Covid-19. However, the individual risk of a severe illness or death is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.”