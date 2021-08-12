Death notices and funeral arrangements

Charlie (Charles) O’Malley

Monacurragh, Carlow and formerly of Knocknagee, Co Kildare, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 11 August 2021, at The Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved husband of Kay, much loved father of Caroline and Stuart, adored grandfather Pop of Isabelle, Alexander and Max and cherished brother of Kay, John, Austin and the late Pat and Frances.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Aideen, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his large circle of friends.

May Charlie Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Charlie’s Funeral Mass (50 ppl max) will take place on Friday at 11.30am in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow and will be followed by a cremation Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.20pm.

Charlie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Charlie’s funeral cortège will leave his residence and drive to The Cathedral of the Assumption, at 11am approximately.

Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Charlie’s Cremation Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research and Carlow Hospice.

Bridget (Biddy) Murphy

Inch, Borris, Co Carlow.

Bridget (Biddy) passed away peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin surrounded by her loving family on 11 August.

Beloved sister of Tom, Christy, Jim, Nora, Ann & Greg. Predeceased by her parents and brothers Paddy & Pierce. She will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law Nellie & Bernie, her nieces & nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces, neighbours, relatives & friends.

May Biddy Rest In Peace.

Biddy’s funeral will take place in accordance with HSE guidelines. Removal prayers at Biddy’s family home, Inch, Ballymurphy at 10am on Saturday 14 August followed by Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Ballymurphy at 11am.Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John F Kennedy

Cappagh, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully, on 12 August 2021.

Funeral Arrangements Later