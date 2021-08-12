  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Bus drivers overwhelmingly reject deal on work changes and pay rises

Dublin Bus drivers overwhelmingly reject deal on work changes and pay rises

Thursday, August 12, 2021

More than 90 per cent of Dublin Bus drivers have rejected a deal on work practice changes that included pay rises of almost 15 per cent in some cases.

The State public transport company’s 1,700 drivers voted on Thursday on a deal backed by Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) that offered pay hikes approaching 15 per cent in return for work practice changes.

According to The Irish Times, the drivers overwhelmingly rejected the deal. More than 90 per cent voted against the proposals, it emerged after the ballot was counted on Thursday night.

Reacting to the news, Dublin Bus said it noted the result of the drivers’ ballot on the deal. “The company will now consider this result,” it added.

Neither Siptu nor the NBRU commented. The Irish Times reports that they will issue a joint statement on Friday.

While the deal allowed for pay rises of almost 15 per cent in some cases, drivers were known to be unhappy with proposed work-practice changes sought in return.

Part of the plan requires workers assigned to one or two particular routes to drive various services operated from the garages at which they are based.

Others are concerned that the proposals could increase the amount of time they spend driving within their 39-hour week.

Last month a Siptu-NBRU statement recommending the deal to members, acknowledged that the unions did not like elements of the plan, but pointed out that they had secured pay rises and improved bonuses.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin homeless charity suspends employee and begins inquiry over ‘serious matters’

Thursday, 12/08/21 - 9:57pm

Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain under European warrant

Thursday, 12/08/21 - 9:28pm

Covid hotspots: How many cases in your local area?

Thursday, 12/08/21 - 8:35pm