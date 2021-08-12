Four Carlow towns to share over €220,000 for streetscape upgrade

FOUR towns and villages in Carlow will receive a share of over €220,000 for streetscape enchancements.

Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Bagenalstown communities will have the opportunity to share in €220,000 worth of financial support for the upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades, with grants of up to €8,000 available per premises for quick win projects with the new Colour Carlow streetscape enhancement scheme being supported by central government under the Our Rural Future Strategy.

Cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council, said: “I welcome this project and the support from the minister for the rollout of this essential support for the communities in Tullow, Leighlinbridge, Rathvilly and Bagenalstown.”

Commenting on the scheme, the cathaoirleach stated: “The aim of the project is to improve the visual appearance of our urban streetscapes, which increases pride and confidence in our home towns and villages, making them more attractive places to live, work and do business. We in Carlow Co Council look forward to working with communities and owners of business and residential premises in these locations.”

Speaking about the scheme, chief executive of Carlow Co Council Kathleen Holohan said: “Carlow Co Council is delighted to roll out this scheme and work in partnership with the department to support regeneration in rural locations of Co Carlow.

The chief executive added: “The success of the scheme will be down to the partnership approach and our hope is that local businesses, residents and communities will come together to rejuvenate their town by adding a splash of colour over the coming months.”

Explaining the application process, Kieran Comerford, head of economic development and enterprise, said: “Grants of up to 100% or €8,000 per premises can be provided under this scheme and now is the time to avail of this opportunity and we will support communities in whatever way we can to ensure that each town gets a good level of projects supported under the scheme.”

Mr Comerford said that over the coming month, the council will host clinics and briefings for applications, which can be submitted online on https://leocarlow.submit.com/show/135 up to 2pm on 10 September.

For further information, log on to www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call Linda on 059 9129783 or e-ail [email protected]