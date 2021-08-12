Gerry Hutch arrested in Spain under European warrant

Tomas Doherty

Dublin criminal Gerry Hutch, also known as The Monk, has been arrested in Spain, according to The Irish Times.

He has been sought by gardaí for several years over his alleged involvement in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Mr Hutch is wanted in Ireland to face criminal charges over a fatal gun attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin. It appears he has been detained in Spain because of a European arrest warrant relating to the investigation in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána has investigated the 2016 attack, which was linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud and significantly escalated that feud, and a file was submitted to the DPP about Mr Hutch’s alleged involvement, with a direction issued to charge him.

On the basis of that direction, gardaí applied to the High Court for a European arrest warrant for Mr Hutch, which was granted. The warrant was circulated to law enforcement across Europe, with Mr Hutch facing arrest and extradition if located in Europe, though he can fight the process.

The 58-year-old Dubliner has been abroad in recent years and for much of that time his location has not been known to law enforcement in the Republic.

The last time he was seen in Dublin was for the funeral of his brother Eddie Hutch (59), who was shot dead outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city on February 8th, 2016, just days after the attack at the Regency Hotel.