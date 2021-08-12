  • Home >
Man and woman arrested following death of four-year-old boy in Limerick

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Gardaí investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick have arrested two people on suspicion of murder.

The boy was injured at a house in Rathbane, Limerick on March 13th this year, and later died in hospital in Dublin on March 16th.

He was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a man (30s) and a woman (20s) on Thursday.

Both are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda stations in Limerick city. They can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

