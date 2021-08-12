Revenue seize tobacco worth €700,000 at Dublin Port

Over 1,200kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco was seized by Revenue at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

Authorities said the smuggled tobacco, branded ‘Flandria’, has an estimated retail value of over €700,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €560,000.

The tobacco was discovered when officers searched a container that had arrived into Dublin Port on a vessel from Rotterdam. The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, led to the discovery of the tobacco concealed within the load that was manifested as ‘potatoes’.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products,” Revenue said in a statement. “If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.”