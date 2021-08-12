Students call for live rather than virtual graduations

Mark Dunne, vice-president of Education and Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow, is spearheading a campaign

By Elizabeth Lee

THE students union at IT Carlow is heading up a campaign to have this year’s graduation held in live, on-campus ceremonies and not in virtual settings like last year.

While the minister for higher education Simon Harris has said that students need to have as much on-campus time as possible for essential classes and lecutres while still adhering to covid-19 regulations, live graduation ceremonies aren’t currently deemed as essential events.

Mark Dunne, vice-president of Education and Lifelong Learning at IT Carlow, is spearheading a campaign so that the class of 2021 will graduate with their academic awards on-site.

“Students have made huge sacrifices already. Some of them haven’t had a chance to be in the college, to see their friends or play sports. They’re paying fees of €3,000 a year and they should be given a chance to see their friends and say goodbye,” Mark argued.

He thinks that one solution could be for graduation ceremonies to be held outside and with smaller crowds attending.

“It could be possible to limit the numbers, maybe by not allowing parents to attend or just allowing one guest,” he continued. “If students are going to be allowed back on campus, why not graduates? There’s no reason why they can’t be held, even if the ceremonies are outdoors with smaller groups. Anything is better than nothing.”

Authorities at IT Carlow have said that they’re aware that there’s a demand for the ceremonies to take place on college grounds, but that October is too far away for them to make any decision.

“It is too early to give a definite commitment to an on-campus conferring this year, but we are aware the wishes of the vast majority of our students is for a return to an on-campus ceremony this year,” a statement from the college said.

“We will be guided by the prevailing public health advice and the ongoing work of the covid-19 Tertiary Education Sector Steering Group. We will inform our graduates of the conferring arrangements at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The institute continues to prepare for the coming academic year, supported by its covid response teams and the senior executive group. The public health context will, undoubtedly, evolve as the year progresses and the college will continue to be vigilant and adapt accordingly.