Summer sunshine as Balto duck race makes big splash

The kayak club members herd the little duckies towards the finishing line!

By Elizabeth Lee

THE River Slaney in Baltinglass glistened in bright yellow sunshine and little plastic duckies one Sunday during the recent heatwave when the local tidy towns committee held its first big fundraiser.

With a backdrop of Baltinglass Abbey, the weir on the Slaney was the perfect location for a duck race after 600 plastic ducks were launched into the water. Luckily, members of Baltinglass Kayaking Club were ready to herd the wayward birds that went off-course and steered them in the right direction.

Before the big day, members of the public had had a chance to buy a duck number in one of the local shops and, on the day, the winning duck belonged to Michael Conyard, with other winners being Conor Egan, Sophie from the Little Acorn Café and Majella Fisher.

To add to the atmosphere, there were games for the youngsters, cake stalls, food and coffee trucks, and an ice cream van for sustenance.

Another lovely addition was an autism-friendly zone, where people could lie in a quiet tent on comfy bean bags. A sound/music board, made by local man Padraig McGrath, proved to be a big hit, too.

The tidy towns committee was thrilled with the level of support that it received leading up to the event from local businesses and on the day from the hundreds of people who turned up to enjoy a family day out.

“After Covid, it was lovely to see the community back together again enjoying themselves. The support we got from them and from local businesses was brilliant. We were blown away with it all. It was lovely for us, too, because people were talking about the work we’ve done around the town. It was lovely to get feedback from people. It was a fantastic day,” Danielle Leigh, PRO of Baltinglass Tidy Towns, smiled.

Photos by Philip Reilly

Terri Kenny, chairperson of Baltinglass Tidy Towns, left, with volunteer, Bernie Quinn