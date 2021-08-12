Teenage pedestrian seriously injured after jeep crashes in Co Offaly

A teenager has been seriously injured in a road crash in Co Offaly.

A jeep hit the male pedestrian at Church Road in Tullamore at about 2.15pm on Thursday afternoon.

The teenager was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in the town, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the jeep was not hurt.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are asking witnesses to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.