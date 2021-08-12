  • Home >
Western counties brace for windy conditions as weather warning takes effect

Thursday, August 12, 2021

A status yellow weather warning is in place for six western counties.

The wind warning came into effect for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal early this morning and will remain in place until 3pm.

Kerry will also be under the alert from 8am-11am, while Cork is included between the hours of 9am-1pm.

Met Éireann issued the warning on Wednesday, predicting “unseasonably windy” conditions.

“South to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50 km/h with gusts of up to 90 km/h,” the forecaster explained.

Winds are due to be strongest along the coast and in exposed high areas.

Very rough sea conditions are also expected, prompting the Irish Coast Guard to advise the public to exercise caution.

“The forecasted unseasonable severe weather conditions will coincide with spring tides and rough to high seas, with the potential for wave overtopping and hazardous coastal conditions,” a statement from the Coast Guard said.

Anyone who sees someone in difficulty in the water is also reminded to call emergency services on 999/112 and to ask for the Coast Guard.

