100 new jobs announced as Dublin-based firms form new engineering group

The joining of two Dublin-based engineering firms will bring 100 additional jobs, the companies have announced.

Following CJK’s acquisition of McGrattan & Kenny, the two will join to become Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) Engineering Services Group.

The new group will bring the 100 jobs on-stream over the next three years, with roles including mechanical and electrical trade personnel, engineering, operations, commercial and administration staff.

CJK currently employs 220 people, while McGrattan & Kenny employs 40. A statement released on Friday morning confirmed both firms will “continue to operate as separate companies within the shared group structure. All employees and senior management of the companies will remain.

Managing director of CJK, Vinny Bruen said the announcement was a significant development in the engineering services market, “which is gearing for further strong growth”.

“The alignment of our two companies presents an opportunity to provide enhanced services and efficiencies for our clients, as well as great new career opportunities for our teams,” he added.

McGrattan & Kenny managing director, Eamon McGrattan echoed Mr Bruen’s remarks, adding: “The creation of this new groups will be very positive for the employees and customers alike.”