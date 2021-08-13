A blast from the past!

By Charlie Keegan

THIS is a photograph of the leaving certificate class of 1965 from St Mary’s Academy, Station Road, Carlow.

Readers will have to forgive a certain self-indulgence in regard to the snap, as it also happened to be my own leaving cert year.

There is a certain relevance to the photo from a local educational point of view, as this particular class made the transition from the CBS secondary school at College Street to the spanking new St Mary’s Academy.

The class sat the intermediate certificate exam in 1963 at College Street and in the following year came the move to the new facility, where all 20 class members sat the leaving cert two years later.

It is a regrettable fact to myself and, I’m sure, to other classmates also, that from the time we completed the exam in the summer of 1965, some of our paths never crossed again in the intervening 56 years. A number of the class lived and worked abroad after their school days.

There was never a class reunion and the Grim Reaper has had his say since 1965. At least four of the class have gone to their eternal reward. The most recently deceased is Henry O’Shea, originally from Oak Park, who lived on Ballickmoyler Road, Graiguecullen, whose death occurred in May of this year.

Those with a keen eye will note that while there may have been 20 in the class of ’65, there are only 19 in the photograph. The reason is simple: John (GI) Brennan is absent. John from Bestfield is a well-known Carlow musician and a former member of local band The Word.

My sincere thanks extend to Martin O’Rourke, Browneshill and formerly of Montgomery Street, who provided me with the photo, a memento which brought the curtain down for this group of Carlow students on five years of secondary education.

The full list of the class photo from 56 summers ago reads – front row, from left: Henry O’Shea, Paddy Byrne, Tom Mulrooney, Jimmy Merne, Tony Haughney, John McDonald, John Collins and Charlie Keegan; middle: Martin O’Rourke, Michael Mullins, Billy Kehoe, John Chamberlain, Michael O’Neill and Frank Farrell; back: John Joe Kennedy, Anthony Kealy, Jimmy Carson, Jim Phelan and Seamus Nolan.