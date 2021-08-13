Carlow Covid-19 case numbers rise

The number of Covid-19 cases in Carlow has risen in recent times according to latest figures.

The most recent cases in Co Carlow continue to be in and around the county town.

Carlow Local Electoral Area recorded 74 cases between 26 July and 9 August. This compares to 68 between 19 July and 2 August. 34 cases were documented in the Bagenalstown LEA (previous figure 23) and 28 in the Tullow LEA between 26 July and 9 August (previous figure 25).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also on Friday been notified of 1,978 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We have reported over 10,000 cases in the last week and, while we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties. In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups.

“While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with COVID-19. At the peak of the second wave in October we had 47 people in critical care. Today we have 43, with 8 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

“Vaccines work, but they must also be supported by all of us continuing to follow the public health advice to keep each other safe and break the chains of transmission of COVID-19. If you plan to socialise this weekend, risk assess your plans. Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. Wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts and maintain your social distance. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then leave. Remember that if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate – do not meet up with others or go to work – and arrange a test.”