Carlow tailor who emigrated to Argentina left lasting legacy

THE story of a Carlow tailor who set up one of the oldest sporting clubs in Argentina’s capital is a story tinged with sadness, but also a remarkable legacy.

Daniel Mac Maney (Mack) grew up in Carlow, but would spread his life between two continents, moving to Buenos Aires as a young man with his wife Eliza from Laois and three children.

His great-granddaughter Graciela Ruth Maradeis has begun, in recent times, to look at genealogy and began researching her ancestor from her native Buenos Aires.

“I did not know him, but I am trying to reconstruct part of his history and his legacy. Some aspects of your life can be interpreted and others may remain a mystery.”

Daniel was born between 1858 and 1861 and his wife was Eliza Nolan of Abbeyleix, born in 1866. They were married in Carlow in 1882 and lived at Castle Hill.

Daniel’s parents were Daniel and Sarah Bermingham and those of Eliza, James and Mary Pigott.

Daniel first arrived in the melting pot of the Argentine capital in around1888 with his wife and three children – James, Maryanne and Elizabeth Mack.

Eight more children were born in Buenos Aires – Patricio, Daniel, Sarah, Catalina, Miguel, Tomás (Graciela’s grandfather), Dora and Luis Mac Maney.

It is likely that life in Ireland was difficult during that period, which may have motivated the trained tailor to emigrate, as many compatriots did. The famous James Smart Tailor Shop had opened its doors in the Argentina capital and would have invited UK and Irish tailors to join their enterprise. Daniel worked there for a period of 18 years.

The family lived in the then rural area of Villa Ballester, 25kms from the capital city Buenos Aires.

The only Argentine census with records of them is that of 1895. They lived a short distance from the Villa Ballester station of the Miter Railroad. It was a rural area at that time, whose houses were grouped around the train station, which ensured a connection with the big city.

It is thought the children played football on the dirt streets of the neighbourhood and on undeveloped land, which may have led to the motivation to set up a club.

On 1 July 1900, months before Tomás was born, Daniel founded the Villa Ballester Athletics Club, together with a group neighbours and railway workers of British, French, Spanish and Creole origin, with whom he shared the same goal – the wellbeing of children and young people through sports activity. He was the club’s first president.

The first football pitch was located on Lavalle Street between Buenos Aires and República, near Daniel’s home, and it was he who donated the first ball. Some time later, on 17 August 1904, the first ladies’ commission was created, which included Mary and Eliza Mac Maney among its members.

The original name was Club Atlético Villa Ballester and its jersey was white with a purple cross band. A short time later, the colours were changed to the current black and white and its name to Club Sportivo Villa Ballester.

Soon, the club also provided tennis, fencing and athletics and began to thrive.

The story of the Mac Maneys, however, took a tragic turn following the birth of Luis in 1907.

Eliza’s mental health deteriorated and the family group began to return to Ireland. It appears from a passenger list that some of his older children remained in Buenos Aires. They settled back in Carlow and Daniel continued to work as a tailor at 41 Tullow Street advertising his experience in Argentina and his specialities in ‘ladies costumes, clerical garments, livery, riding breeches etc’ in the pages of the Nationalist and Leinster Times.

What happened in Carlow is not clear, but Daniel and the majority of the children departed Ireland bound for Argentinian in the winter of 1910 on the Araguaya steamer. Eliza remained in the care of Carlow Mental Hospital. Daniel and the children arrived in Buenos Aires on 18 June 1911.

“It is difficult to imagine the feelings that accompanied this man and his young children during the return trip, while Eliza remained in the Carlow Mental Hospital, which she never left,” said Graciela.

James, his eldest son, remained in Ireland, possibly in charge of supervising Eliza’s health. However, James died soon after, according to family accounts, when his father and brothers were returning Buenos Aires.

Daniel died in Buenos Aires before 1926 and Eliza in Ireland on 11 January 1941 in her homeland, far away from her husband and children.

Gracielea recalls her mother Ruth Mac Maney, born in 1931, talk of missing the experience and thrill of having grandparents, even not knowing what role they played in the family.

Gracielea said this, perhaps, played some part in her attempts to research information about her ancestors.

This is the story of the past, but also very much a modern tale with questions still to be answered.

Graciela wonders are there still descendants of their families in Carlow. She has no records for the Bermingham/Mac Maney (Mack) families. However, Eliza had several siblings, including James Nolan, Mary, Anne and Julia Connor (from Mary Pigott and Denis Connor’s previous marriage). Also a niece, Ellen Pigott, daughter of her uncle Edmund Pigott.

Anyone with information can email [email protected]

Graciela has also had a little help with UK resident Peter Butler, whom she met when Peter found a DNA link between them.

Peter said: “I have been doing geneaology for over 45 years and have come across many interesting stories about Irish migrants doing unusual things in their adopted countries, but I have never come across one who founded and was president of a football club.”

So, what of Daniel Mac Maney’s legacy? Club Sportivo Villa Ballester has grown and grown over the years. Jose Maria Dobal, current vice-president of the club, said it is of vital importance in the life of Villa Ballester, with many new families being formed through the club.

It outgrew its original focus on soccer. In 1923, the club actually ceased playing the sport following a disputed result.

The club also has its own popular library since 1925, which provides free courses for the community.

The club was also a founder of the Argentine Federation of Tennis, Bocce, Basketball, Cestoball and Waterpolo. It opened a swimming pool in 1936, being one of the oldest in the province of Buenos Aires.

“It is used for the training of athletes, but is also useful to people for society,” said Jose Maria.

There are currently 1,500 members who attend regularly. However, before the pandemic there were approximately 3,000 members.

The club is in an ‘almost desperate state of subsistence’ due to the tough economic situation in Argentina.

Jose Maria concluded: “Despite this, we are celebrating our 121st anniversary and we are going to continue fighting so that our old club remains alive.”

With that long established resilient attitude, the legacy of Daniel Mac Maney will surely live on.