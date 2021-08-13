Church outreach group organises fun exercise day for young people

Anna O’Rourke, Community Garda Darren Leahy and Jolly O’Rock

By Elizabeth Lee

AN outreach group for young people in Carlow town organised a wonderful afternoon of fun and games in front of the town hall recently.

Younity is part of an outreach group of churches and several times a year they organise events to connect with young people to raise awareness about how to live life in a positive way, both spiritually and physically.

Their latest event focused on the importance of exercise and movement and was part-sponsored by Carlow Sports Partnership, who donated lots of hula-hoops to them. A new start-up company, Liquid Apparel, also sponsored tracksuits, which were given away as prizes for the young boys and girls who won competitions in such activities as skipping, hula-hooping and press-ups.

About 50 care packages, which included skipping ropes, yo-yos, a stress ball and a protein bar, were also given out to the crowd.

Jeca the clown put all the young people through their paces for the afternoon and much fun was had by all.

*See a full gallery of photos from the event in Tuesday’s paper