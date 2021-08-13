  • Home >
Church outreach group organises fun exercise day for young people

Friday, August 13, 2021

Jeca the Clown entertains at the Younity Event at the Carlow Town Hall Plaza. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Anna O’Rourke, Community Garda Darren Leahy and Jolly O’Rock

By Elizabeth Lee

AN outreach group for young people in Carlow town organised a wonderful afternoon of fun and games in front of the town hall recently.

Younity is part of an outreach group of churches and several times a year they organise events to connect with young people to raise awareness about how to live life in a positive way, both spiritually and physically.

Their latest event focused on the importance of exercise and movement and was part-sponsored by Carlow Sports Partnership, who donated lots of hula-hoops to them. A new start-up company, Liquid Apparel, also sponsored tracksuits, which were given away as prizes for the young boys and girls who won competitions in such activities as skipping, hula-hooping and press-ups.

About 50 care packages, which included skipping ropes, yo-yos, a stress ball and a protein bar, were also given out to the crowd.

Jeca the clown put all the young people through their paces for the afternoon and much fun was had by all.

*See a full gallery of photos from the event in Tuesday’s paper

