Covid: 1,978 new cases as Ireland among EU countries with highest infection rates

Friday, August 13, 2021

Tomas Doherty

A further 1,978 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

On Friday morning, there were 221 Covid patients in hospital, including 43 in intensive care units.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said 10,000 new cases have been reported this week alone.

“While we have very high incidence across Donegal, Monaghan, Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Louth and Cavan in particular, incidence is rising across all 26 counties,” he said.

“In addition, while incidence is particularly high in those aged 16-29 years, incidence is now rising across all age groups.

“While vaccination has very positively impacted on the proportion of positive cases who end up in hospital or critical care, the current high and increasing incidence will nevertheless result in a significant number of people getting very sick with Covid-19.”

It comes as the latest figures show that Ireland has one of the highest Covid infection rates in the European Union.

Fresh data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show that Ireland has a 14-day incidence rate of 392 cases per 100,000.

Only Cyprus (931 per 100,000), Spain (604) and France (462) have a higher rate of infection than Ireland.

Northern Ireland and the Border region are also among the most Covid infected regions in Europe.

