Death notices and funeral announcements

Seán King

6 The Glade, Oak Park, Carlow Town, Carlow

On 11 August 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Nessa, Roisín and John. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, son, brother Pat, sisters Maureen, Kay and Lillian, Nessa’s partner Ben, John’s partner Katya, adored granddaughter Electra, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, close neighbours, and many dear friends.

May Seán Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed by Saturday morning.

John F Kennedy

Cappagh, Ballon, Co. Carlow

On 12 August 2021. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John & Loretto. John F. beloved husband of Alison and adored father of Katie & Grace. Deeply regretted by his wife & daughters, brother Arthur, sister’s Frankie, Margaret, Rosemarie & Elaine, brothers-in-law Noel, Greg & Mark, sisters-in-law Jo, Bríd, Stacey & Marie, nephews, nieces, parents-in-law John & Breda Redmond, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

May John F. Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, John F will be reposing at his home from 1pm on Saturday. Requiem Mass on Sunday in Saint’s Peter & Paul Church, Ballon at 11.30am and followed by burial in Ballon Cemetery. John F. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Patricia (Patsy) Byrne (née Kavanagh)

Bealalaw, Myshall, Carlow

Patsy died unexpectedly in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on August 12th, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, sisters Margaret and Mary and brothers Luke and Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Kathleen, Jim, Séan, Sheila, Mary, Thomas, Martin, Niall and Padraig, her brother Sonny, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Patsy Rest In Peace.

Due to current government restrictions there will be a private family Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall (maximum 50 people in church). Followed by burial afterward in Lismaconly Cemetery. If you wish to extend your condolences to the family,you may do so by clicking the link below. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.YouTube.com/watch?v=WoO_Fc63svs