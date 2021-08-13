Doorstep Dances helping Carlow older people out of lockdown

A WONDERFUL arts programme has been helping older people to ease out of lockdown through dance and movement.

Doorstep Dances involves a series of one-to-one workshops led by dance artist Roisin Whelan and supported by VISUAL.

Roisin has been visiting the homes of those aged over 65 all over the county to dance and move with them, have a chat and some fun for the past month.

Gragiuecullen artist Bridget Flannery has also been creating art inspired by the movements of the dance workshops, while local filmmaker Patrick Bramley is creating a documentary about it.

“It’s been brilliant,” said Roisin. “The development has been amazing, it’s lovely to hear people, it’s increased their confidence over the six weeks and some people have joined new clubs and societies.”

From near Duckett’s Grove, Roisin (25) has completed a degree and masters in the Northern Contemporary Dance School in Leeds and has previously worked with dance companies in Denmark and the UK, doing outreach work with communities, along with performances.

Participants select their own songs they wish to dance and move to and everything from Queen, classical jazz, The Beatles and Larry Cunningham and Jim Reid has been selected.

There is also lots of chat and, of course, a cup of tea.

Roisin said: ‘‘The chat is just as important as the movement. Getting to know people, we have not done that in a long time. I have met so many people and it’s lovely to hear stories about their lives.’’

Grandmother of five Margaret McKenna is one of the participants and the Brownshill woman lauded the programme for its mental and physical impact.

“It came at the right time. Beginning to come out of lockdown, I was kind of a bit locked-in myself,” she said. “I knew in my heart I was not active enough. I knew that logically, but, of course, I did nothing about it. And then suddenly this angel arrives to make you move. I love it, it’s wonderful.”

Margaret, who is involved with Carlow Little Theatre, described the emotions of that first session.

“The creative side was smashed during covid and it was almost a release to express yourself.”

Artist Bridget O’Leary was struck by how the programme brought back something we had all missed.

‘‘Lockdown was a very quiet time, to then go out and meet these people was lovely. People are welcoming you into their homes, nice, light chat and laughter. The other day, we came home with lovely fresh vegetables from one woman’s garden. That give and take is lovely. That communication is lovely and is what we have missed.’’

Bridget and Roisin have known each other for years. Roisin went to Aideen O’Hagan’s Dance School with Bridget’s daughter Isobel.

Prior to the programme, the pair saw a lot of similarities between dance and drawing.

Bridget explained: ‘‘We were just talking about how we move, the gesture of movement. The gesture of movement as a dancer and choreographer and the gesture in drawing from being a painter.’’

Bridget’s art responds to the gestures and rhythms on display. She can draw up to 30 charcoal drawings in a workshop.

There is a lot in the mix for Bridget, Roisin and the participants movements, the music and even Bridget’s own unwitting movement.

‘‘I only realised that the other day. There is a lot of mirroring and echoing,’’ she said.

The workshop series runs for six weeks over three separate cycles. It is currently half-way through the first cycle and will be starting into cycle two on 16 August. It will run until mid-November.

A weekly Zoom class is also run online for those who do not wish or cannot do the in-person sessions.

The programme currently features 15 dancers over a six-week period, but the plan is to run until mid-November, getting up to 45 people. If people want to take part, they can contact Janice at VISUAL on 085 2611666 or email [email protected]