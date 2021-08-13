  • Home >
Man arrested after gardaí seize cannabis worth €51,000 in Co Cavan

Friday, August 13, 2021

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Gardaí have seized cannabis worth €51,000 as part of an operation in Co Cavan which saw one man was arrested.

The operation on Friday targeted gang crime and involved the Revenue Customs Service, as well as the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Cavan and Monaghan District Drugs Unit.

A search of a house in Bailieborough saw 2.6kg of herbal cannabis seized – gardaí believe it has a street value of €51,200.

The man (27) was arrested in relation to drug-trafficking offences. He is being detained at Bailieborough Garda station.

