Man arrested in Louth after €650,000 of benzodiazepine tablets seized

Gardaí have arrested a man in Co Louth following the seizure of a large quantity of benzodiazepine tablets.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk.

During the course of the search, a number of black bin bags were discovered, each containing benzodiazepine tablets, with the total amounting to an estimated street value of €650,000.

The man driving the vehicle, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station.

He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.