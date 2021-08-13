Man arrested in Louth after €650,000 of benzodiazepine tablets seized

Gardaí have arrested a man in Co Louth following the seizure of a large quantity of benzodiazepine tablets.
Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk.
During the course of the search, a number of black bin bags were discovered, each containing benzodiazepine tablets, with the total amounting to an estimated street value of €650,000.
The man driving the vehicle, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station.
He is currently being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.