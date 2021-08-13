Rethink back The Big Idea

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW social enterprise has been awarded business supports by Rethink Ireland under its Genesis programme.

The Big Idea, a group that has been developed by award-winning creative professionals, will receive business advice and support from Rethink Ireland.

The Big Idea, the brainchild of Leighlinbridge-based designer Kim McKenzie, offers an innovative 15-week creative empowered programme delivering key skills and active learning experiences for transition year students. They are the only Irish, creative-focused, free programme with top industry mentors.

Rethink Ireland’s Genesis programme is an intensive two-day workshop that will focus on building the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise and to be successful in future funding opportunities.

“We would like to congratulate the Big Idea on their success in receiving a Social Enterprise Development Fund award from Rethink Ireland,” chief executive of Carlow Co Council Kathleen Holohan said.