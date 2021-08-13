Up to 30 Kilkenny County Council staff on strike over pay

Friday, August 13, 2021

Sarah Slater

Up to 30 staff members at Kilkenny County Council have started industrial action in a row over pay.

The members of the SIPTU and Connect Unions in water services claim they are not being paid for being on-call out-of-hours like colleagues in other sections.

The action will see them refuse to operate their recording systems and hand-held devices and switch off their phones when their shifts end.

A union representative said the action could escalate if their issues are not dealt with.

A council spokesperson said they are monitoring the situation.

