What’s planned for your area

CARLOW Co Council received five planning applications between 7-13 August.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

JFK Communications Ltd to provide for internal first-floor office space, including the addition of first-floor windows, at Unit 1C, Bagenalstown Industrial Park, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

Bilboa

Declan Callan wishes to construct a single-storey extension to the rear of existing dwelling, alterations to existing entrance and construction of a domestic shed at Bilboa.

Clonegal

Rachel Byrne wishes to change use of ground floor area from shop to residential use, permission for removal of shopfront and install new ground-floor window and door to front façade and permission to construct extension to rear of building at Clonegal.

Moyle Little

John Farrell and Jenny Byrne wish to retain existing side extension, permission for rear extension and new roof over existing extension at Moyle Little, Carlow.

Tinryland

Valerie Murphy wishes to retain permission for an unauthorised existing mobile home on-site. Temporary permission for the aforementioned mobile home for a period of 3 years. Permission for the demolition of an existing one-and-a-half-storey dwelling and permission for the construction of a replacement dormer style dwelling at Ballybar Upper, Tinryland.