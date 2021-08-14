Craft fair and family fun day in Tinryland Park

By Suzanne Pender

NEVER have outdoor spaces been more important, and in Tinryland village having a fantastic facility right on their doorstep has never been more appreciated.

Tinryland Park is a wonderful recreational facility for the local community and, indeed, families from the surrounding areas. Located in Tinryland village, the park is comprised of a tennis court, astro-turf pitch, children’s playground, adult exercise equipment, a perimeter walk and picnic seating area.

All facilities are free to the public, other than a fee charged for hire of the astro-turf pitch. The cost of maintaining the park is borne mainly through local fundraising and community grants, which are minimal, and, as a result of Covid-19, hard to secure.

To celebrate the community and to mark all that is good about the park, a craft fair and family fun day will be held on Sunday 22 August between the hours of noon and 5pm (weather permitting) and any funds raised will go towards the costs associated with maintenance of the park.

This outdoor event will cater for all the family and will include bespoke handmade items and some amazing local producers of crafts and food, together with a bric-a-brac stall, music, fun football and lots more.

Entry to the event is free and all are welcome to attend. Car parking will be available in the church and village car parks and the village environs. There will be no parking allowed in the park other than for stall holders to facilitate set-down. The park is appreciative of and is thankful to McDonalds at junction 5 for its sponsorship of the children’s activities proposed for the day.

This outdoor event is being organised in accordance with the appropriate measures required under Covid-19 government regulations and relevant guidelines for outdoor events.

The development of Tinryland Park was initiated ten years ago by Tinryland Tidy Towns Committee. The site, which was donated to the community in the 1940s and was once part of the village pitch and putt club and subsequently the tennis club, had become derelict. Fortunately, members of the community and local clergy decided to proceed with the development of the park, with the goodwill of the trustees for the site and with capital funding from Carlow County Development Partnership LEADER programme, Carlow Co Council and a significant sum was raised through local fundraising, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, the parish and local people living in the area.

Through voluntary effort, a company called Tinryland Park CLG, comprised of a voluntary board, was established in 2011 for the purpose of construction, management and operation of the park. Great credit must go to all in the community who have been involved in initiating, developing, managing and helping with the operation of the park at various stages over the last ten years.

Thanks to the voluntary effort of locals, the park continues to be maintained to a high standard. Unfortunately, the numbers helping have dwindled and while some new volunteers from the area have come on board to assist, it is hoped that some more will also get involved and help out.

Recently, four new colourful benches were installed along the perimeter walk and, in keeping with biodiversity and the national pollinator plan, some wonderful wildflower beds were planted.