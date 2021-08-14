Kellie was never motivated by money

By Michael Godfrey

I MADE sure to watch Kellie Harrington bid for gold on Sunday morning. It was absolutely wonderful. I know very little about boxing, but the RTE commentor Hugh Cahill made it easy.

By all accounts, the 31-year-old Dubliner put on a master class and in doing so beat the world champion and at the same time gave the entire country something to applaud.

A lot has been written about Kellie’s dedication to the sport and how all she wants to do is bring joy to all around her. Even though commentators say she is the most marketable athlete in Ireland at the moment, money hasn’t been her motivator.

Compare that to the goings on in La Liga, where Lionel Messi and his club Barcelona had to part company because his wages, even with a massive 50% pay cut, would have put the club in financial peril – hence La Liga not signing off on it.

On the one hand we have an Olympic champion showing the true meaning of sport and on the other, arguably the best player in the world admitting he wanted to finish out his career with Barcelona, but the moneymen got in the way.

When I spoke about Kerrie Harrington being the most marketable athlete in Ireland, the earning potential being bandied around at the weekend was €500,000 over the coming year.

Messie, who is already worth a cool €400 million will, if, as expected, he signs for PSG, will have a take home pay of approximately €481,000 per week. Remember, that is take home, not gross like Kellie Harrington’s expected earnings for one full year.

I don’t know the workings of soccer, management fees, agents’ fees, image rights, t-shirt sales and all the rest that goes with the game off the field nowadays, but surely if someone loves their sport and has already amassed a fortune, wouldn’t you think that they would consider playing pro bono or for a nominal fee?

Unfortunately, Messie will not be the last person to leave a club because of money. It happens during every transfer window when stupid money is splashed out by cash rich owners of clubs who want to gather up as much silverware as they can simply because they can outbid everyone else.

While there is a lot about the Olympics I do not understand – like how professional golfers, tennis players and many others can compete in what is supposed to be a games for amateurs – you have to admire the efforts some go to in an effort to just compete, let alone win a medal.

You don’t get to the Olympics overnight. It takes years of dedication and self-sacrifice to reach the standards now required which will allow athletes to call themselves olympians.

Us mere spectators will never understand how some among us can pay such a high price, but then, that is why we will never compete. That is why we will only ever be able to marvel at the achievements of such wonderful athletes.

While I was thrilled for Kellie when she was announced as the winner, I was also a little sad for her. I can remember the times both Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor won their medals. Both venues, but especially the one where Katie was fighting, were filled with Irish supporters who lifted the roof when they were declared winners.

For Kellie there were no such crowds – in fact, the centre was almost empty. There was no flag thrown into the centre of the ring for her to hold up. All she could do was go down on her knees below the Olympic symbol and give thanks for what she had achieved.

But being the humble person that she is, perhaps that is all she would have wanted anyway. She knows her family and friends and, indeed, the entire country had a smile on its collective faces on Sunday.

She and all the other athletes who wore the green over the 16-day tournament did themselves and their country proud and at the end of the day isn’t that was sport is supposed to be about.