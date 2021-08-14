Nurse Elizabeth Grogan had a passion for caring for patients at their bedside

By Charlie Keegan

‘ELIZABETH (Liz) Grogan, Knocknagee, Carlow, who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at her home on Thursday 15 July, was a nurse by profession and spent the greater part of her nursing career at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Carlow.

A tribute to Elizabeth Grogan (née Doolan) from Rhode, Co Offaly, was written by her family and conveyed with a sense of deep love and devotion by her daughter Olive during the funeral Mass in St Laurence O’Toole church, Levitstown on Sunday, 18 July.

Liz was born in 1932, the third girl in a family of 11. She often recalled working with her dad on the family farm in Rhode and always said she much preferred working outside than inside, doing housework or cooking. Indeed, on occasions when she returned home, her father Dan was heard to say ‘my ploughman is back.’

Liz went to Birmingham in her mid-20s to train as a nurse and proudly wore her nursing badge from Selly Oak Hospital throughout her long nursing career.

She followed her husband-to-be Frank to America in 1960 and worked in New York in a private nursing home. Frank and Liz married in New York and shortly afterwards returned to Dublin. They subsequently moved to Knocknagee with a young family in 1966.

Liz resumed her nursing career in the Sacred Heart (Home) Hospital on a part-time basis initially. She also worked the ambulance rota and many a time was first on the scene of an accident – something that she found difficult to witness. She would bless herself as she went out the door, praying it wouldn’t be a serious accident. However, her faith in the power of prayer and in the Poor Clare’s in Graiguecullen gave her great strength and comfort always. Her strong and resolute faith continued throughout her life.

Liz often stepped in as assistant matron at the hospital, but her real passion was caring for patients at their bedside. People let the family know how delighted they were when nurse Grogan was on duty. They often commented on the wonderful care she gave to their loved ones.

In the late 1970s, Liz worked with Sr Consilio, the founder of Cuan Mhuire, which was Ireland’s first alcohol rehabilitation centre, in Athy. Liz chose to do night duty, as she wanted to be at home during the day with her family. She was secretary of the Carlow branch of the Irish Nurses Organisation for a time and also worked for the Catholic Marriage Advisory Council in a voluntary capacity. Liz was greatly respected by all who came in contact with her, but, first and foremost, her role as wife and mother was her priority.

Liz was a beautiful singer and always loved music and her family’s memories of many happy gatherings in Knocknagee were included in Liz’s eulogy. “Some may remember the message she recorded on the answering machine: ‘Knocknagee is the place to be.’ The night was not over until Liz gave us her rendition of Panis Angelicus and Mary of the Curling Hair. Dad followed with his rendition of The Old Refrain. Their duet Barbry Allen, or as we called it the ‘twittered and twined’ song, was a favourite of ours. We will always remember those great nights with aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends. Mam and dad loved it all.”

She will also be remembered for her warm smile and hearty laugh. Liz and Frank had a close marriage and they greatly enjoyed each other’s company and shared sense of humour. They had a strong devotion to family and, in later years, travelled to America and Australia to see their children and grandchildren.

Sadly, Liz’s health declined slowly. Frank’s devotion and wonderful care for Liz enabled her to remain in the comfort of her home surrounded always by her family. In the many texts and messages, the family have received, Liz was described first and foremost as a lady. Many of the sentiments expressed were that she was warm, kind, gentle and always welcoming. She was that and so much more to her family.

Liz’s remains were removed on Sunday 18 July from her home to St Laurence O’Toole church, Levitstown, Co Kildare, where her funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Aidan Kieran, PP, Castledermot.

Readings and prayers of the faithful at Mass were recited by grandchildren, while Elizabeth’s daughters Marie and Ursula brought forward the Offertory gifts. The singing of hymns was by Nuala Foley, a family friend.

Following Mass, Liz was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Kieran reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Liz is mourned by her husband Frank, her children Tom (Sydney, Australia), Louise (Glasson, Athlone), Marie (New York), Ursula (San Francisco) and Olive (Knocknagee), by her brother Daniel Doolan (Clane), sisters Jo Kelly (Mucklagh, Tullamore), Margaret Doolan (Clane), Patricia Ennis (Rhode) and Anne Flannery (Dublin), her grandchildren Lucy, Liam, Michael, Grace, Elizabeth, Ellen, John, Will, Gerard, Róisín, Daniel and Fiacc, sons-in-law Tony and Ger, daughter-in-law Libby, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Liz was predeceased by her sisters Mary Morris (Mountbolus), Katie O’Brien (Trim), Lucy O’Toole (Rhode), Helen Joyce (Dublin) and brother JJ Doolan (Rhode).