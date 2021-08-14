One country added to list of designated States for quarantine

James Cox

The Minister for Health has announced his intention to add one additional country to the list of designated States and remove two.

People who do not have valid proof of vaccination or recovery arriving to Ireland having been in or transited through these States in the previous 14 days must enter Mandatory Hotel Quarantine.

The additional country to be added to the list is Fiji.

Fiji will soon be included on the booking system for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, with non-exempt passengers from this State entering hotel quarantine starting from 4am on Wednesday, August 18th. More information on Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is available at www.gov.ie/quarantine.



The Minister has also removed Indonesia and Seychelles from the list of designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine with effect from today.