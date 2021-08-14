Proud Kerry woman Bríd Moloney’s teaching career spanned 41 years

By Charlie Keegan

BRÍD Moloney, Bough, Rathvilly, who passed away in the presence on her family at her home on Wednesday 14 July was a retired primary school vice-principal who had a teaching career spanning 41 years.

Bríd Ní Chathain was born in Graig, Ballyferriter in the Kerry Gaeltacht on 1 January 1936 to Bridget and Daniel (Dan Pheats) Keane. At the age of 19, she qualified as a primary school teacher, having won the gold medal for taking first place in Ireland for Irish in the leaving certificate examination.

Bríd took up her first teaching post in Rathoe. Though she never forget her Kerry roots, Carlow was to be Bríd’s home for 64 years.

Bríd married Michael Moloney, a fellow teacher, in 1958 and had seven children – four girls and three boys.

Having lived in Lisnavagh and then Rathvilly, in the early 1970s Bríd and Michael built a bungalow in Bough. That house was situated just one field away from her dear sister Kathleen’s house.

The greater part of Bríd’s teaching career was spent in St Patrick’s National School, Rathvilly as vice-principal. Her husband Michael was the school principal and her sister Kathleen also taught with her.

All of the Moloney children’s primary school education took place in Rathvilly. Bríd was a born teacher who loved the children in her care and gave special attention to every child who struggled in anye way. She loved to hear stories about their lives and taught several generations of Rathvilly families.

Coming as she did from the Kerry Gaeltacht, Bríd had a great love of Irish, her first language.

Bríd was a mother in a million who loved each of her children tenderly and deeply. She taught her children from the cradle the virtues of kindness, loyalty, patience and unconditional love.

For it was out of these gifts that she lived her life. If a family member or friend was going through a difficult patch, Bríd was always there, quietly and gently supporting them.

Bríd’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were a source of great joy to her. On her daily calls to each of her children, she always enquired about the smallest details of their lives. In Bríd’s later years, her mobility was restricted and, as her health declined, she remained in good spirits, always interested in what was going on, reading the newspaper and listening to the news. She greeted her wonderful carers and friends who came to visit with a warm smile and great warmth.

Bríd was a profoundly spiritual person with unwavering faith. Prayer was intricate in her life. Mass on television, reciting the rosary and the divine mercy were her daily routine up to her last days. She looked forward to receiving holy communion at home and visits from her parish priest as great gifts. She prayed for countless people, extending God’s grace and healing to all who asked for prayers. Her trust in the Holy Spirit was a source of inspiration.

Bríd loved company. Sharing tea and sweet treats and a laugh with family and friends was her delight. She treated everyone, prince or pauper, with loving presence. She never had a bad word for or about anyone. How fortunate were the Moloney children to have such a beautiful, compassionate soul to call mother, or their ‘Biddy,’ as she was affectionately known within the Moloney family circle.

In her 85 five years she made a difference to so many.

Bríd had a saying: ‘Níl ar an saol seo ach seall beag gearr, seachas gloire na flaitheas’ – this life is only for a short while in comparison to heaven’s glory.

May she be reunited in joy with those who went before her. In her family’s great loss, may the beauty, peace and love she shared so generously continue to inspire them to live their best lives in her honour.

‘Ni imithe uainn, a Bhríd, ach imithe romhain’ – gone before us, Biddy, but always in our heart.

The funeral Mass for Bríd Moloney in St Patrick’s church, Rathvilly on Saturday 17 July was concelebrated by Fr John McEvoy, PP, Rathvilly and Fr Andy Leahy, PP, Kildare and former PP, Tullow.

Following Mass, Bríd was laid to rest in Rathvilly cemetery.

She is survived by her seven children Áine, Róisín, Máire, Donal, Kevin, Micheál, and Eimear, grandchildren Darragh, Niamh, Oisín, Fionn, Ana, Alex, Millie, Sally and Leo, great-grandchildren Eva, Shauna, Luke and Noah, relatives, friends and neighbours.