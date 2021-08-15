Adam King receives huge applause at Aslan concert

Olivia Kelleher

Adam King (6), who captured the hearts of the nation with his virtual hug on the RTÉ Late Late Show, has received a rapturous reception after he “popped in for a few songs” at an Aslan concert in Kerry.

Adam, who is from Killeagh, Co Cork was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, the most severe form of the condition which causes brittle bones. He held up his now iconic virtual hug sign during the last Toy show extravaganza. It has since appeared on stamps and charity cards.

Adam and his family were in Killarney earlier this week. They went to an Aslan concert at the Gleneagle INEC with Adam receiving a round of applause from concert goers for the manner in which he has lifted the mood of the nation in recent times.

In a post on Adam King Adventures on Twitter his family said that they had had the most amazing time in Killarney.

“Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks @OfficialAslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs!”

We had the most amazing time in Killarney this week! Thanks to all the places and people who made the experience unforgettable for the kids, and big thanks @OfficialAslan for the love yesterday evening when we popped in for a few songs! Kerry – you’re beautiful. Hugs 🟢🟡💖 pic.twitter.com/osxVX4sc0W — Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) August 13, 2021

Aslan also posted the video on social media and said that they were “big fans” of the plucky youngster.

Earlier this year Adam received a letter from US President Joe Biden which was hand delivered to him by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

President Biden told young Adam that the Taoiseach had told him all about him on St Patrick’s day.

“Your Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, told me about the great work you have been doing, and most importantly, your virtual hugs.

“They are a wonderful symbol of hope and joy and have helped many people during these difficult times.

“I know it must be hard for you and other kids right now. You want to see your family and good friends like John Doyle from Temple Street Hospital. I want you to know that a lot of smart people from the United States, Ireland, and around the world are working hard to beat Covid-19. Your message helps give them strength, and it gives me strength.”

President Biden also gifted Adam two very special flags — an Irish flag and an American flag that his brother Danny told Ryan Tubridy “had gone to space”.

Adam’s dream is to become a CAPCOM at NASA. President Biden advised Adam to continue to work hard in order to realise his dreams.

Adam is a regular patient at Temple Street Hospital where he receives bisphosphonate infusions to strengthen his bones.

The youngster has been embraced by the public since his Toy show appearance.

Last December the Taoiseach sent a letter to Adam thanking him for inspiring people with his “virtual hug”.

Following his first appearance on the Toy show Adam received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

“The way that you spoke, the way that you treated everybody around you, the way that you showed us the things that you are dreaming of, I found it really inspiring.”

Adam is well known at Cork University Hospital for his cheeky smile and infectious personality.

He has attended appointments dressed as Santa to cheer up hardworking staff at Christmas. He has also been known to bring in presents and cards for his favourite healthcare workers.