Covid: 1,758 new cases, 248 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,758 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 248 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 48 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, a senior scientific adviser to the Government has expressed concern after daily Covid-19 case numbers in Ireland exceeded 2,000 for the first time since January yesterday

There were 2,074 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

Professor Philip Nolan, a leading academic involved in modelling the course of the disease, said rising hospital admission rates were also “not sustainable”.

Prof Nolan, who chairs the National Public Health Emergency Team’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said case numbers were on the rise in all age groups and in all parts of the country.