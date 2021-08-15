Death notices and funeral arrangements

Amanda Kinsella

Bennekerry, Carlow

Suddenly, following an accident. Beloved daughter of Michael and Patricia and loving sister of David and Aishling. Amanda will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, sister, brother, partner Brendan Galvin and the Galvin Family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours, friends, work colleagues in Bahrain and all her friends in the G.A.A. Community. May Amanda Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday

Fr Christopher O’Brien

Haroldstown, Tullow, Co. Carlow,

Former Parish Priest of Clogher Head, Co. Louth and beloved Priest of Archdiocese of Armagh – 14 August 2021 peacefully in the loving care of all at SignaCare, Killerig, Co. Carlow; beloved brother of the late Dolores; sadly missed by his loving brothers Fr. Tom and Pat, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Fr. Christopher rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place (Max 50 people in Church). Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Monday morning at 11.30 o’c to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Fr. Christopher’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Sheila Lacey (née Leigh)

159 J.K.L. Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

ugust 14th 2021 in care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Walter (Bunty) and much loved mother of Breda, John, Pat, Paul, Eleanor, Tina, Majella, David, Clare and Trevor and predeceased by her sons Michael, Kevin and Walter Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sheila Rest in Peace

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.