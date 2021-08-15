Two gigs at Croke Park planned for next year

Sarah Slater

Two outdoor concerts are being planned for Croke Park next April by Aiken Promotions.

Dublin City Council has received an application to hold the outdoor event licence on Saturday and Sunday April 23rd and 24th.

Under Planning and Development Regulations any person can make a submission or observation in writing to the local authority in respect of an application within three weeks of the receipt of the application by the local authority.

A submission or observation shall not be considered by the local authority unless it states the name of the person or organisation making the submission or observation, and indicates the residential or business address to which any correspondence relating to the application should be sent.

A Council spokesperson declined to reveal what band or singer would be appearing but added: “The artist details are commercially sensitive at this time.”

Deadline for observations is 4.30pm on August 24th.

Submissions or observations can be sent by e-mail to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

The news comes in the wake of Electric Picnic being denied a licence earlier this month by Laois County Council.

In a statement, the Council said they have made the controversial decision due to “the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the Council by the HSE.”

The statement added: “Furthermore, it is noted that under current Government measures for the management of Covid-19, events of this nature are restricted to 500 people only.”

The Council has dealt a massive blow to promoters, Festival Republic and MCD, who gave the local authority a list of 12 reasons why they believe the festival, held in Stradbally, Co Laois, should go ahead late next month.

The promoters wanted to run the festival at full capacity on September 24th-26th, with plans for 70,000 revellers, after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.