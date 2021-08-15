  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Vigil held in Dungannon for two-year-old who died of head injuries

Vigil held in Dungannon for two-year-old who died of head injuries

Sunday, August 15, 2021

David Young, PA

A vigil has been held in Dungannon for two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle.

The toddler died in hospital after sustaining major head injuries at a house in the Co Tyrone town last Friday night.

Neighbours of the girl gathered in Sycamore Drive on Sunday afternoon to pay tribute.

Mandy Sutton lives opposite the family home and her four-year-old son Matthew was a close friend of Ali Jayden’s.

“We’re here today for a vigil for a little Ali Jayden who passed away sadly last week in terrible circumstances,” she said.

“We’re just here to say goodbye to her and just tell her that we love her.

Diane O’Connor (centre) shows her phone to Mandy Sutton (left) with her son Matthew, 4, and Michelle Gildernew MP as it plays a montage of images set to music of two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle, who died from a serious head injury in hospital on August 6th, during a vigil for her in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

“She was amazing.

“She was just so sassy and funny and such a beautiful wee girl, her wee eyes were just so sparkly and her wee smile, I’ll just never forget that wee smile, she was just so was beautiful.”

Members of the community paid tribute to the toddler during the vigil.

A minute’s silence was observed and a local priest said prayers.

Dozens of pink balloons were tied to a nearby fence for the occasion.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew was among those in attendance.

People comforting each other during a vigil in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, for two-year-old for Ali Jayden Doyle who died from a serious head injury in hospital on August 6th.

Two people were remanded in custody charged in connection with Ali Jayden’s death last week.

Her mother Jade Dempsey, 24, of Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, was charged with perverting the court of justice and causing the death of a child by an unlawful act.

Her partner Darren John Armstrong, 32, of Ashbeg Grove in Dungannon, was charged with Ali’s murder and perverting the court of justice.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Roads funding for Heather Humphreys’ constituency criticised

Sunday, 15/08/21 - 8:45pm

‘Long Covid sufferers need our attention’

Sunday, 15/08/21 - 6:39pm

Ireland set to halt further orders of AstraZeneca and Janssen jabs

Sunday, 15/08/21 - 6:01pm