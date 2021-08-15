Woman who had travelled home for wedding dies in fall from bus

A young woman killed in a freak accident in Co Donegal had returned from the Middle East for a friend’s wedding.

Amanda Kinsella fell from a bus at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, outside Donegal Town at approximately 3.45pm on Friday afternoon last.

She was struck by a passing car after the fall.

She was along with a number of people on the private bus understood to be travelling to an after-wedding party.

Ms Kinsella, aged 27, was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, but passed away on Friday evening.

She was originally from Co Carlow and had travelled home for a holiday which included a trip to Donegal for the wedding.

She was well-known in GAA circles and played football for Irish clubs in Bahrain.

Her local club in Carlow Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Football Club paid a moving tribute to Ms Kinsella.

Club members said they were “heartbroken” by the death of a “beautiful, talented and truly amazing” person.

In a post on their Facebook page, the club said: “Our Bennekerry Tinryland family and community are deeply saddened and devastated to hear the news of the utterly tragic passing of club mate Amanda Kinsella.

“Our hearts are broken. We can’t begin to describe how beautiful, talented and truly amazing she was. We offer our deepest sympathies to her parents Mono and Patricia and siblings Aisling and David. A super star 100 times over, we will never ever forget her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Members of a number of Middle Eastern clubs including the Arabian Celts and Clan an Oman also paid touching tributes to tragic Amanda.

A spokesperson for the Arabian Celts said “Amanda was just a fantastic person, on and off the pitch. Kind, funny and full of fun and adventure.

“She will be sadly missed by all in Bahrain who were lucky enough to know her.”

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing their investigations into the cause of the tragic incident.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area on Friday afternoon and who may have camera footage including dash-cam is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.