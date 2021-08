People are invited to take part in an apple tree pruning experience in An Gairdin Beo.

The event which will run on 18 and 21 October will provide practical guidance and hadns on experience on how to prune apple trees.

Free to participants but you must book your place in advance by contacting [email protected] before 1 October. The event will run from 10am to 12 noon each day.

The workshop is sponsored by Carlow ETB.