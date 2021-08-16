Deadline approaching for Carlow artists to apply for ESB Brighter Future Art

  • Home >
Monday, August 16, 2021

Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive ESB with his granddaughter Eve (2) and Andrew Hetherington, Chief Executive, Business to Arts, painting a sustainable future with a 3D artwork by artist Mark Cronin. Picture Conor McCabe Photography.

 

Artists in Co Carlow planning to apply for project funding from the new ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund, in partnership with Business to Arts, have until 5pm on Wednesday 8 September to submit their application online.
The €250,000 fund is open to artists working with organisations on creative ideas that will engage the public in a positive way.
The artworks and arts projects can be in any art form, taking place on the island of Ireland including  visual arts, spoken word, music, theatre and much more.

Potential project themes include environmental sustainability, engaging communities around climate change, sustainable development goals and imagining what a brighter future might look like.
For more information on the fund and for details on how to apply, visit:  www.businesstoarts.ie/artsfund/esb/. 

